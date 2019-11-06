Bhima Koregaon case: State challenges Anand Teltumbde release order in SC

Mumbai: Maharashtra has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the order of the Pune Sessions Court that directed the Pune Police to release activist Anand Teltumbde in February this year.

Anand was one of the several people arrested by the Pune Police in connection to the Bhima Koregaon case. He was picked up by the Police from Mumbai airport earlier this year.

While the arrest was made immediately after the Pune Court had rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, it was later termed as "illegal" and in contempt of a Supreme Court order by the Sessions Court.

This order of the Pune Sessions Court has now been assailed before the Supreme Court under Article 136. The Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee issued notice in the same on Monday while condoning the delay.

In its order passed on January 14 this year, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection to Teltumbde for four weeks. The question of law raised by the State of Maharashtra in the instant petition is regarding when the interim protection is said to have come to an end.