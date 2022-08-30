Bhima Koregaon case: SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea by Gautam Navlakha | File Photo

Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Monday recused from hearing a petition filed by Delhibased veteranjournalist and human right activist Gautam Navlakha(66), a former secretary of the People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) in custody since August 2018 in the Bhima Koregaon case of Pune for his alleged links with the Maoists.

He petitioned in the top court against an April 26 judgement of the Bombay High Court, dismissing his plea to transfer him from Taloja Central Prison in Mumbai to place him under house arrest since he was being denied basic medical aid other necessities in Taloja and he was suffering great hardships at his advanced age.

The matter came up before a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bhat when the CJI said, “Justice Bhat cannot hear and so better list before me on the administrative side.” He also said the matter may be listed before a Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, who had earlier heard the plea along with him.