Bhima Koregaon case: Maharashtra govt opposes Sudha Bharadwaj’s contention for bail, says 'special court not required as NIA started probe in 2020'

The Maharashtra government has opposed the petition filed by human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Bhima Koregaon violence case seeking default bail stating that the special judge under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act comes into the picture only after the probe is transferred to the central agency.

The division bench of Justices SS Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Bharadwaj contesting that sessions judge KD Vadane had no jurisdiction to hear her case since he was not designated special NIA judge while granting extra time to the police. She had contended that once Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is added case has to be heard by the Special Court.

In 2018, judge Vadane had granted additional time to Pune police to file chargesheet in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, and later in 2019 the sessions judge had taken cognisance of the chargesheet.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni argued that, in 2018 and 2019, there was no need to take the matter with regard to extension of time and taking cognisance of the chargesheet before the special NIA judge since the central agency was not probing the case. Till the time the probe is transferred to the NIA, the special court does not come into the picture to try offences under UAPA, argued Kumbhkoni.