Bhima-Koregaon case: Government may favour withdrawing cases

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is in favour of granting relief to those who were falsely framed in cases related to the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence, state minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said on Wednesday.
Patil, however, said the right to take decision in this connection rests with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as portfolios are yet to be allocated to ministers.
“We have received memorandums from several people claiming they were falsely framed in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima (violence). Such steps were taken in the past too,” Patil told reporters in Mumbai.
“The government wants to see nobody faces injustice...the government does not want to trouble anyone...the government’s view is to give relief to those who were falsely framed in cases,” he added.
Patil said the government will not support anyone who played any intentional role in the violence that had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, a day after alleged inflammatory speeches were made at a conclave, ‘Elgar Parishad’, organised to commemorate 200 years of a famous battle between the Peshwas and the East India Company.
