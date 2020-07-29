Bhima Koregaon case: Activist Mahesh Raut moves Bombay HC for COVID-19 test, after showing symptoms of virus

Activist Mahesh Raut (33), youngest accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking direction for a COVID-19 test, after he had symptoms of coronavirus.

According to a report by The Hindu, advocate Vijay Hiremath represented Raut. He was arrested on June 6, 2018 and is lodged at the Taloja Central jail. Petition filed by Raut states that he is currently suffering from high fever and diarrhoea, and has been in touch with fellow prison inmates who have tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.