Bhima Koregaon case a BJP conspiracy, claims Minister Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the Bhima Koregoan case.

He told reporters: "We all want the truth to come out. I was among those who had raised this issue first that Bhima Koregaon case is a conspiracy to create fights between the Dalits." Moreover, he said he was happy that a probe is commencing. There are only two witnesses and the phones of some of these individuals have been tapped.

Further, Awhad cast aspersions over the arrest of activists in the Elgar Parishad case terming it as BJP’s attempt to malign the largest cause of Dalit activism. He claimed that the BJP-led government had tapped the phones of some of the accused and questioned the Fadnavis regime over the usage of the Pegasus software.