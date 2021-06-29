Bhima-Koregaon accused to be shifted to other prison from Taloja jail

Mumbai: The Taloja jail superintendent has written to a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court regarding transfer of all the accused in the Elgaar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case to other prisons.

The court received this letter on Monday. The superintendent, when contacted, said it is an ‘administrative’ matter regarding which he has informed the court and refused to divulge any details. Except the three women accused in the case - Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen and Jyoti Jagtap, all the other 13 accused in the case are lodged in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja prison. Two of them - Stan Swamy and Hany Babu are currently admitted in different private hospitals, having tested positive for COVID-19 and also suffering other ailments.

In a separate development, on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the court for permission to record the statement of journalist and activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the case, currently in custody. The plea will be heard on the point of its maintainability today.