Bhayander: Fire at ATM kiosk, cash worth Rs 22 lakh intact

The fire was reported at around 3 pm from the ATM of Canara Bank located in the Jesal Park area of Bhayandar (east). “After getting the call, our team from the nearest firefighting unit reached the spot within four minutes and controlled the blaze within 30 minutes. While other furniture and fixtures were destroyed, the ATM machine was intact and cash amounting Rs. 22, 31, 600 stored inside it was saved due to the timely efforts of our firefighters." confirmed MBMC’s chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.