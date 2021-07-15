Bhayander: Fire at ATM kiosk, cash worth Rs 22 lakh intact

Thanks to the timely arrival and immediate firefighting operations by personnel attached to the fire and emergency wing attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), more than Rs.22 lakh cash was saved from being destroyed in a fire that broke out inside an Automated Teller Machine (kiosk) of a reputed nationalised bank in Bhayandar on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at around 3 pm from the ATM of Canara Bank located in the Jesal Park area of Bhayandar (east). “After getting the call, our team from the nearest firefighting unit reached the spot within four minutes and controlled the blaze within 30 minutes. While other furniture and fixtures were destroyed, the ATM machine was intact and cash amounting Rs. 22, 31, 600 stored inside it was saved due to the timely efforts of our firefighters." confirmed MBMC’s chief fire officer- Prakash Borade.
While a short circuit in the wiring of the air conditioner unit inside the kiosk could have caused the blaze, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.
