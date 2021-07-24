Bhayandar: Stung by MBMC apathy, locals clean-up seashore in Uttan with NGO's help

Stung by the failure and apathy of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) towards the sanitation of sea shores and beach fronts in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar, local residents launched a cleanliness drive on Saturday.

The drive was conducted under the aegis of social organizations including-For Future India and Child Help Foundation with the active participation of local residents- especially people from the fishing community, police personnel and local municipal corporator- Sharmila Bagaji.

Villagers have alleged that the sanitation department was least bothered to keep this coastal stretch free from garbage. Notably, the entire garbage generated by the twin-city is being dumped by the municipal corporation at the lone waste processing plants located on the hillocks of Dhavgi village in Uttan for the past more than a decade, despite a stiff opposition by villagers.