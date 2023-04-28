Bhayandar: Steel trader duped of ₹30 lakh by fraudsters promising doubled returns

Representational Image |

A 45-year-old steel utensil exporter from Bhayandar, Ravi Mehta, was recently duped of ₹30 lakh by fraudsters who promised to double his investment within 24 hours.

The Fraud Scheme

According to Mehta's complaint to the police, he was introduced to a quartet by an acquaintance who promised to multiply his investment from ₹30 lakh to ₹54 lakh within 24 hours through a scheme offered by a Spanish digital wallet. The exporter initially invested ₹5 lakh and received a profit of ₹3.5 lakh on the following day, convincing him to invest an additional ₹25 lakh.

Fraudsters' Tactics

However, when Mehta demanded his money back, the fraudsters sent him emails from fake accounts of overseas banks stating that the amount would be credited into his wallet, in an apparent attempt to buy time. When no materialisation of the amount occurred, the exporter realised he had been duped and registered a complaint with the Bhayandar police.

Status of Investigation

While one person has been taken into custody for his suspected involvement in the fraud, further investigations are still ongoing.