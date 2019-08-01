Bhayandar: Staffers fool cops, flee during Kashimira bar raid

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police are on the lookout of the staffers, who gave them a slip during a raid on a ladies orchestra bar in Kashimira late on Tuesday night.

Interestingly, the raid followed after specific inputs by Deputy SP Shantaram Valvi, who was tipped-off by about the vulgar and raunchy activities under the guise of live orchestra performances.

In response to Valvi’s information, a police team zeroed-in on Hotel Matrix, a ladies bar operating near the highway in Kashimira. While 10 women were rounded up, other staffer members, including the manager, cashier and waiters, managed to give a slip to police.

“The accused fled while we were searching for women on the upper floor of the bar. All the absconders will be nabbed soon,” confirmed Valvi. The women and soliciting customers were allowed to go after being slapped with notices under Section 41(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), police said.

The incident has yet again raised questions on the efficiency of the cops, who have been under the scanner for their deliberate slumber and conducting eyewash actions at ladies service bars, which were clandestinely operating under their respective jurisdictions.

A case under Sections 109, 114 and 294 of the IPC was registered in this context at the Kashimira police station. Further investigations were under way, said police.

By Suresh Golani