Bhayandar Shocker! MBMC ambulance used to ferry COVID-19 patients turned into a bar

In a shocking case of misuse of an emergency medical vehicle, six contractual workers attached to the sanitation department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) were caught red-handed while indulging in liquor partying inside an ambulance which was being used to ferry Covid-19 patients.
The action followed after social activist- Anil Nautial tipped-off the police and Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik about the binge session that was being held in the ambulance which was parked inside the premises of MBMC’s Dedicated Covid Care Hospital in Bhayandar (west).
The police immediately reached the spot and found that the ambulance was converted into a makeshift bar late on Monday night. The police rounded up six people including the ambulance driver and five contractual workers attached to MBMC’s sanitation department.
Investigations revealed that the binge session was organized to celebrate the daughter’s birthday of one of the accused. Since the offence attracts a punishment of less than seven years, all were left off, after being served a notice police said.
“While a case under the relevant sections of the Prohibition Act has been registered in this context. Medical tests have confirmed that three out of the six accused were under the influence of alcohol.” said Senior Police Inspector- Chandrakant Jadhav.
The police also seized bottles of liquor from the spot. While further investigations were underway, the incident has raised a serious question mark on the efficiency and preparedness of MBMC’s health department in its combat against the pandemic.