Bhayandar Shocker: Fed up with constant crying, foster dad kills 2-year-old girl

In a horrifying incident, a two-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her foster father as he was fed up with her constant crying. He also tried to pass it off as an accident. However, the postmortem report exposed his gruesome crime.

The accused who is an auto-rickshaw driver by proffession in an attempt to evade the police dragnet cooked up a story that the girl had met with an accident while playing in the house. According to the police, the incident was reported from a tenement in the Murdha village area near Bhayandar (west). Both were alone at the time of incident as the girl's mother had gone out for work.

The accused stayed as a couple with the girl's mother. He allegedly choked the girl to death and informed her mother that she accidentally fell on the gas stove. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. Postmortem reports revealed that the girl was suffocated to death. Moreover, there were visible injury marks on girl's head. The police investigated the matter and learnt that the accused often voiced his anger against the girl's constant crying after he came home from work. The accused has been arrested and booked under section 302 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:38 PM IST