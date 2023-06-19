Bhayandar News: Cops Recover 'Missing' Dental Equipment Worth ₹35 Lakh

The Missing equiment being handed over to the owner |

Less than a week after dental surgery equipment worth ₹35 Lakh went missing, the crime detection unit, in collaboration with the Bhayandar counterparts, successfully located and recovered the equipment. The rightful owner, Dr. Sachin Duggad, a dental surgeon from Nashik, had brought the equipment to the Healthy Smile Dental Clinic in Bhayandar for a surgical procedure. Following the surgery, Dr. Duggad requested one of the clinic employee, Dhanashree Shirke, to place the equipment in his Honda City car. However, due to a mix-up, Dhanashree Shirke mistakenly placed the equipment in another car of the same make and model parked nearby.

Once the error was discovered, Dr. Duggad promptly filed a complaint with the Navghar police. Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Pawar, the crime detection teams swiftly initiated investigations, meticulously reviewing footage from approximately 55 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. After careful analysis, they identified the car where the equipment had been unintentionally placed—a car whose owner was entirely unaware of the presence of the equipment in their vehicle.

With the successful recovery of the equipment, the police promptly returned it to its rightful owner. Dr. Sachin Duggad expressed his gratitude to the police officials for their swift action and resolution of the matter.