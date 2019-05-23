Bhayandar: MBMC hospital may shut shop

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) run-Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Hospital is now staring at closure from May 24 owing to the tug of war between the two government agencies.

This is despite its recent elevation from the status of municipal hospital to a state-run sub-district en­ti­ty. It was expected the services would be upgra­d­ed, but the deadlock raised a question mark on the fate of recruits, including medical and paramedical staff.

After extended delays, the state govt had fin­ally taken over the hospital from MBMC. A deed-of-assignment (DoA) was inked bet­­ween MBMC and the Dy Director of Health Services on May 24, 2018, paving the way for possession. However, for a smoother transition, it was mutually decided upon the MBMC would bear expenses towards salary, security, laundry and housekeeping for a year.

While the deadline would end on Thursday (May 23), the MBMC got a major setback when the government in an official communication, flatly refused to shoulder the responsibility due to the civic administration’s failure in honouring its commitments, including the setting up of operation theatres and intensive care units, apart from other civil-related work on the top floor of the 100-bed hospital.

“As per the deed, the govt is bound to shoulder its responsibility from May 23. The process was on to fulfil other commitments, but linking the subject with other irrelevant issues is not justified,” Dy civic chief Dr Sambhaji Panpatte said. MBMC has been expressing restra­ins to sustain the huge expenses to run it. This hospital is one of two facilities the administration runs. The other is a 50-bed facility in Mira Road.