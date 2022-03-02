Bhayandar: Man sexually attacks minor girl after offering ride in tempo, held

Four days after he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, the accused landed into the custody of the Pelhar police for his involvement in the dastardly attack.

The crime detection team under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Vilas Chougle has apparently cracked the blind case as there was virtually no clue left behind the accused who was also not known to the survivor. The accused had lured the girl by offering a ride in his tempo in Bhayandar and forcefully took her to a shed in Nallasopara and sexually assaulted her. He left the girl after threatening to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone. However, the girl mustered courage and revealed about her ordeal following which her parents approached the police.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) -2012 was registered against the unidentified criminal.

Sensing the gravity of the incident, the crime detection team immediately swung into action and activated their core informer network, scanned CCTV camera footages even as technical surveillance was fined tuned at the micro-level. The combined efforts led to the arrest of the accused who is said to be a resident of Nallasopara. Further investigations were on.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:51 PM IST