Bhayandar: Bank manager harassed by loan sharks; obscene video sent to family over non-payment of Rs 230

Bhayandar: Loan shark blackmails man, sends obscene video to his family over non-payment of Rs. 230 | Representative image

A 27-year-old relationship manager of a bank has lodged a complaint with the Navghar police in Bhayandar claiming that he had taken a small amount of loan from a loan app and despite having paid the loan amount, the fraudsters sent an obscene video to his mother.

According to the police, on September 20, the victim had received a text message on his phone from an unknown number informing him about a pre-approved loan. The message also contained a link. On September 23, the victim downloaded a loan app on his phone and took a loan of Rs. 4412. He was supposed to pay back Rs. 8056 by September 28.

The victim delayed the payment and made the entire payment by October 01, after which on Monday, the victim received a call from an unknown number asking him to make the payment. The victim told the caller that he had paid the loan amount of 8145 after which the caller said that he would have to pay Rs. 8375, else he would have to face the consequences.



The caller also threatened to share his obscene photograph to his friends and relatives and tarnish his image. Around 1 pm, the victim's mother received an obscene video on her phone and also received an edited photograph of the victim which had a derogatory comment written over it, police said.

The fraudster also sent the said image to the friends and relatives of the victim and threatened to defame him, demanding money from him. The victim then approached the police and got a case registered on Monday.



The police have registered a case under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion), 500 (defamation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Read Also Mumbai: Malad woman lodges complaint against loan sharks