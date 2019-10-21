Bhayandar: FIR against MBMC officer for skipping poll duty

Bhayandar: A junior engineer attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has been booked for not attending election duty training sessions, scheduled before the Monday assembly election. The engineer, Shirish Pawar, was assigned poll-related work in the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency.

However, Pawar not only failed to attend the training sessions, but also did not reply to the show-cause notices seeking explaination for the absenteeism. The action in the form of an FIR under section 134 of the Representation of the People Act (act or omission in breach of his official duty) was taken by the Kashimira police following a complaint by government officer Uttam Shedge on behalf of the Election Commission (EC), which had already warned of stringent action against those remaining absent from the election training and duty without valid reasons.

Depending on the intensity of the case, besides an FIR, officials can face suspension for causing a hurdle in the implementation of the election programme.