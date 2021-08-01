Bhayandar: Despite unpaid EMIs, honest auto driver returns laptops to passenger

Chances of getting back your valuables left behind in auto-rickshaw, taxi or any other public transport are grim nowadays. However, a lady passenger from Bhayandar was in for a pleasant surprise on Saturday, when the driver of the auto-rickshaw she forgot her laptops in, made sure she got it back.

This despite the fact that the auto-driver is facing a huge financial crunch and is unable to repay EMI's towards a Rs 1.30 lakh availed by him to buy the auto-rickshaw.

Dipali Shah had hired an auto-rickshaw from the 60 feet area in Bhayandar to Borivali on Friday. However, while alighting she forgot the backpack which contained two expensive laptops.

With the help of a common friend, local municipal corporator-Daroga Pandey was contacted. Pandey immediately posted details of the left behind baggage in several WhatsApp groups in which local auto-drivers were members. After learning that an auto-rickshaw driver identified as-Chotelal Chauhan was searching for his passenger who had left behind the laptops, Daroga immediately established contact with him and ensured that laptops were returned to its rightful owner.

“After finding the unattended bag, I strongly felt that it belonged to the passenger who travelled from Bhayandar to Borivali. I made 2-3 trips at the boarding point to locate the passenger's address. When I learnt about the message, I contacted my friend who knew the corporator. I am relieved that the expensive gadgets have reached its rightful owner.” says a visibly humble- Chotelal who stays in a slum cluster and has five children including four daughters.

Notably, Chotelal has been unable to clear the EMI’s of his auto-rickshaw for the past four months. However, he did not succumb to any kind of greed and did not have a slightest hesitation in returning the bag.