Bhayandar crime watch: Sex racket busted in Kashimira

A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking wing of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate busted a high profile prostitution racket that was being operated from a posh residential locality in Kashimira on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector DS Patil sent a decoy customer. After confirming the authenticity of the information, the team raided the flat in a housing complex located in Hatkesh, Kashimira. The police team rescued three women who were lured into flesh trade. Four people, including three women and the kingpin, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The rescued women, who claimed that they were forcefully pushed into the flesh trade activities, have been sent to the rehabilitation center, police said. The case has been handed over to the local police station for further investigation.