Bhayandar crime watch: Cops bust sex racket at Kashimira lodge

Two women were rescued from a lodge in Kashimira, operating as prostitution den under the garb of providing shelter to its clientele. Two people, including the manager Shankar Yadav, 37, and a waiter Babloo Saav, 25, of the lodge in Kashimira were arrested for their involvement in facilitating prostitution activities at their establishment. Following a tip-off that Hotel My Home, a lodging and boarding facility located near the highway in Kashimira, was being used as a front for operating a prostitution racket, a team led by Police Inspector (Crime) Vijay Pawar and API Sudarshan Potdar under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare sent a decoy customer to the establishment. After confirming the information of the ‘pick-up’ service by striking a deal with the hotel staff, the team swooped down on the lodge on Tuesday afternoon. While the duo were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act-1956, the lodge owner, identified as Kiran Makwana, who is also named as an accused in the FIR, is still at large. The police team rescued two women (aged 22 and 27) from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. Further investigations were underway.