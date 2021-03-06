Bhayandar: Cops reunite runaway boy with kin

Police personnel are often under criticism for turning away and behaving rudely with complainants. However, on-duty police personnel attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commssionerate showed up their brighter side by swinging into action immediately after parents of a teenage boy arrived to register a complaint about their 13-year-old son who had mysteriously gone missing from their residential locality in Nallasopara on Thursday.

The cops ensured that the tense complainants were reunited with their son within 24 hours and sent them back home with a smile.

The parents had raised suspicion that their son had been kidnapped. Sensing the seriousness of the matter, senior police officials registered an offence under section 363 of the IPC and swiftly deputed special teams to trace the boy.