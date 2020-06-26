Bhayandar cops book Gujarat returnee for defying home quarantine

While the entire nation is in combat mode to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, some irresponsible citizens continue to play truant with the healthcare system, thus posing a serious threat to the lives of other people.

A youth who had returned to the twin-city from Gujarat and was advised home quarantine by the civic administration has been booked by the police after he was found roaming in Bhayandar (west) on Thursday night.

A local resident, the youth had returned from Gujarat on 16, June and had been advised 14-day home quarantine till 29, June. However, locals spotted him moving around the Kasturba Garden road area in Bhayandar and immediately alerted the authorities.

A police team reached the spot and found the man roaming around the region, moreover, he was not wearing a mask. Apart from slapping cases under the IPC for malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and disobeying quarantine rules, the youth has also been charged under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

“The health officials were informed who will take necessary steps to ensure compliance of isolation rules and if needed track those who had come into contact with the quarantine violator.” said a police personnel. Notably, trespass can now be tracked through a mobile application which can monitor the movement of those who have been asked to follow home quarantine for suspected exposure to coronavirus. The Geographical Information System (GPS) based application alerts the authorities if the person moves away from a specific area.