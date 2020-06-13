Bhayandar cop bags medal for anti-naxal ops in Gadchiroli

In a proud moment for Maharashtra, a police sub inspector (PSI) attached to the Thane (rural) police station is amongst those men-in-uniform who have been bestowed with this year’s prestigious Antarik Suraksha Seva Padak (Internal Security Service Medal) award for brave and outstanding services in counter-insurgency operations in Gadchiroli.

The recipient -PSI- Pramod Patil who is now attached to the Navghar police station in Bhayandar, headed C-60 – a well-knit and unified special operations squad that not only collects and analyzes vital information, but also engages in anti-Naxal operations, with their unique combat skills. PSI Patil served as a C-60 commando and was stationed at Aheri’s Pranhita headquarters in Gadchiroli for more than three years from July 2016 to August 2019. Notably, the Internal Security Service accolade is amongst the five prestigious police medals instituted by the central government in 2018 to promote professionalism and excellence in service among the security personnel. "“I am elated at being selected for this prestigious award and will be proud to wear the medal. I am grateful to my seniors for their support and guidance.” said PSI Patil. The award is given to men in uniform for rendering a minimum of two years of service in counter-insurgency or internal security operations.