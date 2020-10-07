Bhayandar: Congress up in arms as water war brews in Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation

As several parts of the twin-city continue to face an acute shortage of water supply, the local Congress unit has launched an offensive against the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for allegedly misguiding the local populace by falsely propagating augmentation of 25 MLD water supply before the assembly elections last year.

A delegation of aggressive Congress leaders led by district president- Pramod Samant met executive engineer (water supply) - Suresh Vakode at MBMC’s main administrative building in Bhayandar on Wednesday.

The Congressmen alleged that despite a temporary allotment of 25 MLD by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the ruling governance wrongly publicized that the supply was permanently augmented on the virtue of which MBMC’s water supply department started issuing new water connections.

“Now it has come to light that the water was allotted on a temporary basis, this is nothing but cheating due to which neither the existing users, nor the new applicants are receiving sufficient water. We will soon launch an agitation if normal supply is not restored.” said Congress corporator- Anil Sawant.

However, the civic administration claimed that the 75 MLD water supply scheme had started releasing a partial quantum of 25 MLD, while the rest was to be released in a controlled manner.

“There is some misunderstanding as the 25 MLD was to be supplied only after the Barvi dam in Thane reached its full capacity. As far as the shortage is concerned, it is due to the ruptures in the MIDC pipeline. From once in 72 hours the frequency has come down to 55 hours and the situation will return to normalcy in coming days.’ said a MBMC officer.

After a span extending nearly six years, the civic administration had lifted the ban on new water connections from April 30, 2019. As against the requirement of over 225 mld, the twin-city has a total supply of 196 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC and STEM water supply authority. However the actual supply hovers below 180 MLD.