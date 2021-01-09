Bhayandar: Child workers rescued from utensil factory; cops arrest owner

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has apprehended a 44-year-old factory owner for employing minor boys to operate heavy machinery at his establishment in an industrial unit in Bhayandar (east) on Friday.

The team rescued two minor boys aged 15 and 17 years who were made to work in extremely unsafe conditions. Acting on a tip-off, in context to employment of youngsters, the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector-D.S.Patil swooped down on the premises of the steel utensils manufacturing and polishing unit located in Kasturi Industrial Estate and conducted the rescue operation.