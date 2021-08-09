Bhayandar: Artists stage 'Instruments for Sale' protest against COVID-19-imposed lockdown

Stung by the state governments failure in resolving their grim financial situation and not offering any type of relaxations for them in the unlock process, scores of stage artists including- musicians, singers, sound operators living in the twin-city launch an unique “ Instruments for Sale” agitation to register their protest on Monday.

Be it parties, orchestra’s, dramas, festive processions or stage performances-their music and talent has been enthralling the audiences. However, thanks to the havoc wreaked in the lives of artists due to the lockdown induced by COVID-19, the hands that played the tabla, violin, guitar, keyboard, drums and other musical instruments are forced to sit idle in their homes for more than a year now, with a gloomy future ahead.

The agitation was held at the Golden Nest circle under the aegis of Nirbhay Bharat Pratishthan led by Ankush Malusare.

“Since the lockdown was imposed in March last year, we are left without any income, but the expenses have gone up. Being a keyboard player and singer all my life, I don't even know anything else. Several of our musicians are forced to work as security guards and food delivery boys to survive. There have been instances in which musicians have been forced to remove their children from schools due to non-payment of fees. We hope the government thinks about us and allows our performances soon", said Alpesh Nalawade.

The agitators wore masks and maintained social distancing norms to ensure that there was no violation of Covid-19 protocols.

However, personnel from Navghar police rounded up some agitators for staging the agitation. A delegation later met the upper tehsildar and executive magistrate seeking the district collector’s intervention on the issue.