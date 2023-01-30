Bhayandar: 4 months after husband's death, woman ends life due to financial crisis, leaves behind 3 minors | Representative Image

A 37-year-old woman died by suicide on Saturday at RNP Park in Bhayandar East, leaving behind her three minor children. She had lost her husband four months ago due to a heart attack and was the sole earner. Her children are aged 17, 8, and 6.

After the demise of her husband, the woman started an eatery in a rented shop near her house last month to support her family. However, she struggled to make ends meet due to a discouraging response. She allegedly died after hanging herself inside her apartment. A case of suicidal death has been registered at the Navghar police station. Further investigations are underway.