Bharath Bandh gets full support of India's motor transport body

The All India Motor Transport Association has supported Bharat Bandh called by farmers' today (December 8, 2020). The Association core committee chairman Bal Malkit Singh in a statement said, "We have suspended our operations on the said day. It was decided in a meeting. Moreover, peaceful protests and rallies will be held at truck terminals to get the attention of the government on the issues of farmers."

The Association has around 95 lakh truck operators from all over the country as its members. 3,500 states, district associations are affiliated to it and it is the apex body. Meanwhile, Singh said, "In all districts across India our members will hold ply cards and demonstrate a protest against the farm bill and the copy of memorandum will be given to the concerned authorities requesting to resolve the issue of farmers at the earliest." Similarly, a demonstration will be held in all 35 districts, he asserted.

Furthermore, a bike rally has also been organised by the members of the association from Navi Mumbai and Mumbai which will start from Panvel and terminate at Marine Drive. Later, a peaceful human chain will be formed by the members.