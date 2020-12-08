'Bharat Bandh': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says support to farmers 'not political but our duty'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that farmers' call for a 'Bharat Bandh' is apolitical and reiterated the Shiv Sena's support to the bandh.

He also said that if the central leadership has a heart than they should go and talk to farmers. "It is no political Bandh. It's our sentiment. Farmer organizations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag. It is our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn't be. If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers)," Raut said.