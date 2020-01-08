Bharat Bandh: Public transport in Mumbai may not be affected by trade unions nationwide strike

Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit as trade unions have called a nationwide strike on Wednesday. But nationwide strike is unlikely to affect public transport in Mumbai.
According to Mid-Day, Railway Ministry has organised 'Rail Bachao Sangoshti' to ensure smooth functioning. Railway train services and airport operations may get affected if the strike takes an aggressive turn. Taxi and autorickshaws in Mumbai, however, said that they will function as normal. Railway officials told the leading that the suburban trains would run through and in case of extremities, it is the outstation trains that are likely to be affected.
Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.
Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the Wednesday strike and its impact on banking services. Various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike.
The protestors' demand during the Bharat Bandh includes the Centre to drop the proposed labour reforms. Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.
