Bharat Bandh: Public transport in Mumbai may not be affected by trade unions nationwide strike

Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit as trade unions have called a nationwide strike on Wednesday. But nationwide strike is unlikely to affect public transport in Mumbai.

According to Mid-Day, Railway Ministry has organised 'Rail Bachao Sangoshti' to ensure smooth functioning. Railway train services and airport operations may get affected if the strike takes an aggressive turn. Taxi and autorickshaws in Mumbai, however, said that they will function as normal. Railway officials told the leading that the suburban trains would run through and in case of extremities, it is the outstation trains that are likely to be affected.