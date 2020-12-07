Bharat Bandh: Mumbai transport to be largely unaffected

Transport services will operate normally on Tuesday, as most transport unions are not participating in the Bharat Bandh called in support of the farmers protesting the contentious farm laws. BEST buses will run as usual, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport undertaking informed.

"However, buses will have protective iron grilles and protective gear will also be issued to the drivers and conductors," said BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade.

Meanwhile, transport unions affiliated with the Shiv Sena have announced, they will be supporting the bandh. Nearly 5,000 vehicles are affiliated to Sena unions. Taxi unions said already, they were struggling to get enough passengers on board, hence calling a strike would cause them further hardship.