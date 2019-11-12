Bhandup rape & murder accused sent to custody

Mumbai: Ajit Kumar Rai, 20, arrested for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old mentally-challenged girl from Bhandup was sent to police custody till November 19, after he was produced in a court on Monday. Rai was arrested late on Sunday night.

According to the police, on Saturday, the girl who was missing since November 5, was found dead on the railway tracks near Vidyavihar railway station in a semi-clad state. The postmortem report revealed that she was strangulated, confirming of the sexual abuse.

After the child went missing, Bhandup police registered a case of kidnapping against an unknown person and her family members and the locals also started a search for the girl.

On Sunday evening, the locals spotted Rai, who was captured in a CCTV footage taking the girl. Then, they got hold of him and handed him over to the Bhandup police. Police said Rai works at a hotel. They recovered a knife, a bottle of phenyl and a brush was found from his bag.