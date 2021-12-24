Bhandup hospital infants death: BJP corporators seek cancellation of contract with company which was handling NICU ward

Reflection on the issue of four children's death in Savitribai Phule Maternity home at Bhandup was seen in Friday's standing committee meeting. BJP corporators stage walkout over the issue and sought immediate cancellation of contract with the company which was handling NICU ward in the maternity home.

On Friday, BJP Group leader Prabhakar Shinde brought a proposal in which he sought cancellation of a contract with M/s Indian Paediatric Network Private Limited. (IPNPL)the company which was taking care of NICU of the Bhandup Maternity hospital. Shinde also demanded that the culpable homicide section should be invoked against culprits. He also sought adjournment of the meeting.

" BMC has made a three years contract worth rupees 8cr.21lakh 25 thousand with the company to run their NICU at Bhandup. despite that four children have died therefore, contracts with the company need to be scrapped" said Shinde.

However, Ravi Raja pointed out that four children who have died had come from other BMC hospitals not private hospitals. Therefore, BMC will have to upgrade their existing health system. He also expressed his displeasure on the administration for not considering suggestions given by Standing Committee"

Vishakha Raut, house leader while addressing the meeting opposed BJP proposal of adjournment of meeting She further said " No NICU facilities in the 26 maternity homes of the city because, lack of Paediatricians in the BMC run maternity homes. Many Students take education from BMC run hospitals but they don't want to work for BMC run Maternity homes.Hence, we should abide them to give their service in the BMC run maternity homes"

Eventually, the Standing Committee chairman dismissed the proposal made by the BMC for adjournment.

