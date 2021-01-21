Bhandara hospital fire: District surgeon suspended, SNCU department head transferred after investigation committee submits report

The panel probing the death of ten newborns in a fire at the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra has submitted its report on Wednesday. As per the its recommendation, the district surgeon has been suspended for negligence of duty in this case. Also, a decision has been taken to transfer the additional district surgeon. Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) department head and nurses have been suspended and two nurses and a pediatrician have been terminated from their services, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

Moreover, the Health Minister said that according to the report of the inquiry committee, there is a strong evidence of fire in the electric circuit in SNCU.

Tope informed that Bhandara district surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate has been suspended, additional district surgeon Dr Sunila Bade has been transferred to a non-executive post, medical officer Dr Archana Meshram has been suspended, nurse Jyoti Bharaskar has been suspended and pediatrician Dr Sushil Ambade has been suspended.

Meanwhile, all the district hospitals in the state will be subjected to health audit in 15 days by the state government. A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Health Commissioner Dr Ramaswamy and an action plan will be prepared after receiving his report, said Tope. The Health Minister added that a letter has been sent to all the Guardian Ministers regarding the provision of funds for health institutions through the District Planning Development Committee.

For the uninitiated, ten newborn babies had died and seven others were rescued after the fire broke out in the SNCU of Bhandara district hospital on January 9.