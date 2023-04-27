Bhagwat unveils state-of-the-art facility for cancer treatment in Nagpur | File Photo

Mumbai: The second phase of the National Cancer Institute, a state-of-the-art facility for cancer treatment in Nagpur, was unveiled at the hands of RSS Sarsangh chalak Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and industrialist Gautam Adani also attended the event.

Initiative of Dr Abaji Thatte Seva and Research Institute

The National Cancer institute is spread across 25 acres with a 10-storeyed building around 20 km away from Nagpur. It’s an initiative of Dr Abaji Thatte Seva and Research Institute and is the largest and most modern treatment centre in central India that strives to make the best of the cancer treatments across the world accessible and affordable to the commonest man, said Fadnavis.

The institute’s CEO Shailesh Joglekar gave the guests a tour of the facility, explaining its vision, mission, and design. Joglekar, who lost his wife to cancer, conceived of the idea along with Fadnavis, who too had lost his father to cancer.

“From Day 1 we had decided that NCI should not look like a hospital, smell like a hospital and feel like a hospital,” he said. Shinde termed the institute as “temple of health” and added that a similar facility will soon be set up at Thane (his home town).

“There are around 1.5 lakh cancer cases in Maharashtra every year. Making quality cancer care affordable and accessible is a challenge,” Shinde said, adding that the NCI is a good model to achieve that goal.

Bhagwat said, “Dr Abaji Thatte created a bond of affection in many families across India. Several patients and their relatives who received treatment at thehospital told me about the care they received at the hospital.”