Beware! WhatsApp hijackers are using your account to share obscene photos and extort money

An extortion racket that surfaced on WhatsApp two years ago is back in motion with a blackmailing and phishing scam.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, there has been a significant increase in innocent people being duped over the messaging platform.

The Maharashtra Police’s cyber wing also issued an advisory to not share any verification code via WhatsApp.

For those unversed, WhatsApp will never send you a message even if it is about an update or new scheme.