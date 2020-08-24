Beware! WhatsApp hijackers are using your account to share obscene photos and extort money

An extortion racket that surfaced on WhatsApp two years ago is back in motion with a blackmailing and phishing scam.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, there has been a significant increase in innocent people being duped over the messaging platform.
The Maharashtra Police’s cyber wing also issued an advisory to not share any verification code via WhatsApp.
For those unversed, WhatsApp will never send you a message even if it is about an update or new scheme.
The scam that has been doing rounds recently involves the verification code used to install the app on a new phone or re-install it.
The scamsters message you to do the same and ask for this code. Once shared, they can access all your contacts and media from your phone, including the WhatsApp groups you’re a part of.
These hijackers then gain control of your account and either use it as a means to extort money or impersonate you and trouble others in your contact list by either threatening to share obscene photographs or citing distress and accessing bank account details.
If somehow you get trapped into a similar web, go to WhatsApp settings and get your phone number re-verified. Get the new code and approach the police immediately.
