Beware - WhatsApp admins to be responsible for communal/fake messages on COVID-19

Mumbai police on Friday issued prohibitory orders warning WhatsApp group admins that they will be held responsible, if the group members posts communal or fake news related to COVID19. The Mumbai police has also warned of stern action for spreading rumors and communal messages on any social media platforms.

After the coronavirus outbreak, the state has seen surge in communal messages and rumors being circulated on social media related to novel coronavirus. In the past, police have arrested many people for spreading hatred and rumors on social media. However, now, the group admin will also be held responsible for the members' activity.

The Mumbai police order stated that amidst coronavirus pandemic it has been observed that there is widespread dissemination of commok, Tiktok, and Instagram. It further stated that such content can cause panic among the masses and could lead to law and order situations in the state.