Beware! MHADA Cautions Flat Seekers Against Fake Website | Representational image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has uncovered the existence of a fake website, https://mhada.org, which closely resembles the official MHADA site https://mhada.gov.in. This fraudulent site has already deceived several citizens, leading MHADA to file a formal complaint with the Cyber Cell against unknown individuals responsible for creating the site.

Following the announcement of a lottery for 2,030 flats across various housing projects in Mumbai, MHADA's Vice President and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal urged applicants to exercise caution. He emphasized that all applications must be submitted through MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in, as only those who apply through this platform will be considered for the computerized lottery draw.

Jaiswal clarified that MHADA flats are allotted exclusively through this computerized system, which is secure, fully online, and free from human interference. He strongly warned citizens to be wary of any claims or promises made outside this official process.

The fake website mimics the appearance of MHADA's official site but bypasses the legitimate application process, offering direct payment options instead. Victims were misled into paying Rs 50,000 on this fake site with the promise of securing a flat, even receiving a fraudulent receipt afterward.

MHADA uses the IHLMS 2.0 computerized lottery system, known for its simplicity and security. Once registered on the official platform, applicants can upload their documents, which are verified by the system to determine eligibility. Only then can they participate in the lottery and make the necessary deposit payments. However, in the cases reported, victims skipped these steps and made payments directly to the fraudulent website as instructed by the scammers.

MHADA stresses that under no circumstances does it demand direct payments without completing the official application process. The entire procedure, from registration to the handover of flats, is conducted online without any need for cash transactions or intermediary involvement.

MHADA urges the public to avoid engaging with any unofficial websites or sharing personal information with unauthorized individuals. Additionally, the Mumbai Board does not use any social media, intermediaries, agencies, or other middlemen for the sale of apartments or for any other related tasks. No agents, consultants, or intermediaries have been appointed by MHADA for the sale of flats or any related activities. Citizens are advised to report any suspicious activity or attempts at fraud to MHADA’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer or the Deputy Chief Officer (Marketing) of the Mumbai Board.

For further information and to ensure safe participation in MHADA schemes, applicants should only rely on the official website, https://housing.mhada.gov.in.