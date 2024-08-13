 Beware! MHADA Cautions Flat Seekers Against Fake Website
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBeware! MHADA Cautions Flat Seekers Against Fake Website

Beware! MHADA Cautions Flat Seekers Against Fake Website

These fraudulent sites have already deceived several citizens, leading MHADA to file a formal complaint with the Cyber Cell against unknown individuals responsible for creating the site.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Beware! MHADA Cautions Flat Seekers Against Fake Website | Representational image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has uncovered the existence of a fake website, https://mhada.org, which closely resembles the official MHADA site https://mhada.gov.in. This fraudulent site has already deceived several citizens, leading MHADA to file a formal complaint with the Cyber Cell against unknown individuals responsible for creating the site.

Following the announcement of a lottery for 2,030 flats across various housing projects in Mumbai, MHADA's Vice President and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal urged applicants to exercise caution. He emphasized that all applications must be submitted through MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in, as only those who apply through this platform will be considered for the computerized lottery draw.

FPJ Shorts
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Bombay High Court: Sperm/Egg Donor Has No Legal Right To Child, Can’t Claim To Be Biological Parent
Bombay High Court: Sperm/Egg Donor Has No Legal Right To Child, Can’t Claim To Be Biological Parent

Jaiswal clarified that MHADA flats are allotted exclusively through this computerized system, which is secure, fully online, and free from human interference. He strongly warned citizens to be wary of any claims or promises made outside this official process.

The fake website mimics the appearance of MHADA's official site but bypasses the legitimate application process, offering direct payment options instead. Victims were misled into paying Rs 50,000 on this fake site with the promise of securing a flat, even receiving a fraudulent receipt afterward.

MHADA uses the IHLMS 2.0 computerized lottery system, known for its simplicity and security. Once registered on the official platform, applicants can upload their documents, which are verified by the system to determine eligibility. Only then can they participate in the lottery and make the necessary deposit payments. However, in the cases reported, victims skipped these steps and made payments directly to the fraudulent website as instructed by the scammers.

MHADA stresses that under no circumstances does it demand direct payments without completing the official application process. The entire procedure, from registration to the handover of flats, is conducted online without any need for cash transactions or intermediary involvement.

MHADA urges the public to avoid engaging with any unofficial websites or sharing personal information with unauthorized individuals. Additionally, the Mumbai Board does not use any social media, intermediaries, agencies, or other middlemen for the sale of apartments or for any other related tasks. No agents, consultants, or intermediaries have been appointed by MHADA for the sale of flats or any related activities. Citizens are advised to report any suspicious activity or attempts at fraud to MHADA’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer or the Deputy Chief Officer (Marketing) of the Mumbai Board.

Read Also
MHADA Lottery: Housing Board Receives 2,513 Applications Till August 13 Afternoon
article-image

For further information and to ensure safe participation in MHADA schemes, applicants should only rely on the official website, https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Cons Pose As Cops, Extort ₹30 Lakh From Woman In Drugs Parcel Scam

Mumbai Crime: Cons Pose As Cops, Extort ₹30 Lakh From Woman In Drugs Parcel Scam

Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition

Vadhvan Port: Union Cabinet Approves 32-Km Road Connectivity; NHAI To Start Land Acquisition

Mumbai News: New PG Students Face Unexpected Accommodation Crisis At TISS

Mumbai News: New PG Students Face Unexpected Accommodation Crisis At TISS

Mumbai Civic Apathy: BMC Clerks Struggle With Workload Amid 41% Vacancy

Mumbai Civic Apathy: BMC Clerks Struggle With Workload Amid 41% Vacancy

Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP...

Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP...