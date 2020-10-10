BEST’s recovered cases higher than its active cases

100 employees of the BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport’s (BEST) staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the last ten days and 120 were discharged from the hospital.

BEST chief medical officer Dr Anil Kumar Singhal stated that most of the active patients are residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

"The infection rate amongst BEST employees has declined with time even as the city is gradually unlocking itself. Most of the new cases are from the MMR. Those in a serious condition are being brought to Mumbai for better treatment," Singhal told the Free Press Journal.

He also mentioned that only 10 per cent of the active cases have symptoms and require oxygen support.

BEST recorded the highest number of new cases in July, the month which saw the initial phase of unlocking. However, with time, the number of cases in the undertaking declined, resulting in more discharges than active cases.