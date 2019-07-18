BEST’s one more good decision for Mumbaikars

Mumbai: After implementing the minimum fare of Rs 5 of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has again come up with the ‘Abhay Yogna’. This scheme will give relief to the consumers whose electric meter’s were removed due to the pending bills.

BEST last year also implemented this scheme this year they have again introduced the ‘Abhay Yojna’. According to this scheme, 100 per cent interest on pending bill and imposed late fines will be cancelled.

The BEST consumers whose electric meter where removed over pending bills from October, 1 2006 to December, 31 2015, will be benefited by this scheme.

Earlier this year, the scheme was brought to implement and earlier consumers those who applied for the scheme in March 31, 2019 to July 9, 2019, this time also they can will be eligible for applying for the scheme.

For applying for the scheme, consumers need to contact the Divisional Customer service engineer. With the good response of the Abhay Yojna Scheme, BEST has again put across the scheme till July 10, 2019 to July 9,2019.