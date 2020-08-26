BEST's Covid recovery rate touches 90%

The total number of positive cases is gradually shrinking in Mumbai, the effects of which could be seen in the number of patients of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) recovering each day.

During the month of May and June, when COVID-19 was at its peak in Mumbai, the BEST undertaking had over 300 active cases daily, as the frontline workers used to get infected in their line of duty regularly.



Meanwhile, in August, the infection rate of BEST employees has fallen by 60 per cent as there are less than 100 active cases per day.



Presently, 1652 employees of the undertaking have been diagnosed with the disease, of which 1,122 patients are from the traffic wing, 271 are from the electrical wing while remaining 171 half from other miscellaneous departments.



Also, 507 patients have recovered in August till Tuesday and the recovery rate of the patients has touched 90% mark.



"The month of August has shown a high rate of discharges. With the numbers falling in Mumbai, the situation has also started to improve." BEST Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal, told FPJ.



With the high rate or recoveries, discharged employees have also enlisted their names for plasma donation as well.



"We have appealed to our employees for donating their plasma. With a high rate of recoveries, more and more employees are showing enthusiasm now for donating their plasma" Singhal added.