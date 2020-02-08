BEST workers union to move Bombay HC

The workers union of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to move the Bombay High Court, challenging the industrial court order that allowed the transport undertaking to operate conductorless buses in Mumbai.

Earlier in November, BEST had initiated a pilot project, running conductorless buses on some routes, connecting Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station with some commercial areas of south Mumbai.

On Thursday, more conductorless bus services were pressed into service on as many as 35 different routes of suburban Mumbai, as per the court order. Members of the BEST union said the management was yet to show them a copy of the actual order of the industrial court.

“We were only informed about the order verbally, we requested the management to show us the order copy but they haven't produced any document yet,” said J M Kahar, general secretary of the BEST Kamgar Sangathan.

Kahar informed, the union had already initiated the process of challenging the court order as this step is a threat to the workforce and will result in job cuts in the future.

Meanwhile, the BEST management also confirmed, by February, hundred more conductorless buses will be rolled into service.