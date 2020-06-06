BEST to resume bus services in Mumbai from June 8: Check out the full schedule

After nearly 80 days of lockdown, the country's commercial capital Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra revved back to life on Friday. Now, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to resume bus services for all passengers across Mumbai from June 8. Till now, it was plying only essential service providers.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on May 31 extended the lockdown in the entire state till June 30, but named the extension as ‘Mission Begin Again’. During this, there will be curfew hours to be followed and certain norms to be abided by, while the state and the city gets back on its feet slowly.

As part of ‘Mission Begin Again’, the state government has allowed offices to reopen with 10 per cent of staff strength from June 8. And, what also comes as a good news for those travelling to and fro to work is full resumption of Mumbai's beloved BEST bus service.

Here's the full schedule: