BEST to operate new mini buses on shorter routes

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is set to roll out as many as 1,200 buses in service by March-end.

The cash-strapped BEST is trying to expand its services to generate more revenue. Hence, it has procured mini buses on a wet-lease basis to cut down the cost per kilometre. The new buses are being pressed into service as the transport undertaking is introducing new feeder routes almost every day in parts, across the city.

Presently, there are 500 mini buses that are operational on point-to-point feeder routes and a hundred more are expected to hit the road by February-end. Senior officials of the transport undertaking informed the Free Press Journal that most of the newly-procured mini buses will be pressed on short routes within 5-kilo metres.

“Most of the new buses that are being procured are only being used on point-to-point feeder routes,” stated a senior BEST official.

He informed the primary objective of introducing short distance routes is to provide Mumbaikars with effective service in exchange of a nominal amount.