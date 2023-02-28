BEST starts new premium bus service on Mumbai-Thane route: Full details inside

e-Paper Get App
The new designated route, between Mumbai Airport and Cadbury Junction in Thane, will help connect the commuters to and from the Mumbai airport and Thane.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on Tuesday announced the launch of another route of its premium bus service.

"In Start frequency will be 45 minutes," said Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST, adding that if need frequency will be increased in future accordingly.

Book tickets in advance via 'Chalo' app

BEST officials said that the commuters can book tickets for the route, like the other three premium bus services, in advance via the Chalo app.

According to a senior BEST official, the premium buses stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, thereby guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops. Also, standing travel is not permitted.

Currently bus services running on two routes connecting Airport including South Mumbai to Airport and Kharghar ( Navi Mumbai) to airport . Apart from premium, bus services of BEST also available on three routes connecting to the BKC.

