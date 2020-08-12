BEST records highest single-day recoveries

On a positive note, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has recorded the highest ever single day discharge of its employees in 24 hours

Between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, as many as 43 BEST frontline workers who were fighting against the coronavirus were discharged. The sudden spike in discharge has also led to a rise in the recovery rate among the staffers of the organisation by 3 per cent in the last one week.

BEST has now a recovery rate of 83 per cent and more than 1,400 staffers have recovered so far. The Undertaking currently has 250 patients who are undergoing treatment and has reported nearly 1,600 cases so far.

"The single day recovery has been a result of proactive measures that have been taken by the Undertaking. We have procured vials of Remdesivir to stock up emergency needs which is also helping us in the treatment procedure," BEST Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anil Kumar Singhal told FPJ.

"Also the number of cases has now started to decline, as there are more and more recoveries happening each day. Also, most of the positive patients are from MMR regions as the number of cases in Mumbai have begun to fall," stated the CMO.