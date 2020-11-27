BEST receives 26 electric buses from TATA Motors

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has received 26 new electric buses from TATA motors as part of the central government's FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturer of Hybrid Electric Vehicles) India scheme on Thursday.

In an attempt to promote eco-friendly road transport network, the union ministry had allotted 240 e-buses to Maharashtra in September. As part of the scheme total of 40 buses were proposed for BEST of which 2 arrived in the first phase on Thursday and are being presently stationed at Anik Depot.

A senior BEST official informed it will take the undertaking a few days time to press these buses on service.

"We need to train our drivers and make them accustomed to the technical aspects of these buses, before pressing them on road," a senior official told FPJ.

The new buses will be air-conditioned and will be having a seating capacity of 28 passengers. The buses are also equipped with modern-day facilities and are noise-free and don't emit gases from the exhaust like conventional buses. BEST spokesperson, Manoj Varade informed these buses were procured on wet-lease and will ply on normal routes and their services will not be limited to feeder routes.

With these newly procured e-buses, the number of electric buses in BEST has risen to 72. Earlier, BEST had 46 e buses in its fleet of which six were wet-leased and the remaining 40 buses were owned by the undertaking.

Alongside BEST, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Corporation (NMTC) will also receive 100 buses each under the scheme.