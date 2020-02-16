BEST Pravas app needs a quick fix; will bear on digital plan success

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is all set to go the digital way by introducing online payment getaways for commuters soon. However, commuters who regularly use the official app of the transport undertaking believe the app, BEST Pravas, requires a rework as it is mired with technical malfunctions.

Unveiled by Uddhav Thackeray in September 2019, the BEST app was meant to provide commuters with time tables of buses and help them track buses live on certain specified routes. The app was initially launched on Google’s playstore but is now available on Apple’s app store.

Meanwhile, six months after its release, Mumbaikars believe there are certain drawbacks that often cause inconvenience to its daily usage.

Thirty eight year-old Suresh Rane is a regular commuter of BEST and says that most of the information on the routes are not available in the application.

“I feel the app is still incomplete and a lot of technical upgradation is required. Information on many routes is unavailable and tracking buses become impossible at times,” Rane stated.