 'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties

'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties

Aaditya Thackeray asserted that while they do not oppose the redevelopment of Dharavi, any such plans must adhere to legal bidding processes.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Yuva Sena chief and former cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray | ANI

Yuva Sena chief and former cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray has made serious allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming that the state government is attempting to sell off key properties in Mumbai, including the BEST power station in Malabar Hill, an asphalt plant in Worli, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj market at Crawford Market

Thackeray asserted that while they do not oppose the redevelopment of Dharavi, any such plans must adhere to legal bidding processes.

During a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, on Thursday, Thackeray warned that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comes to power in the next four weeks, they will cancel “improper decisions” taken by the current administration.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Aaditya Thackeray Puppet Of Urban Naxals, Spreading Fake Narrative On Dharavi Redevelopment...
article-image

Thackeray criticised the previous government's handling of municipal funds, noting a significant decline in fixed deposits since Shinde took power, and accused him of selling off Mumbai's assets along with the BJP.

FPJ Shorts
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree For Past 7 Years
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot
Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

He also challenged the government’s claim of implementing concrete roads after their election, questioning whether even a single concrete road had been constructed with the approximately ₹12,000 crore allocated to contractors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath...

'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Fake Doctor For Running Clinic In Kandivali Without Valid Medical Degree...

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Over ₹2 Crore In Past 2 Days

Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition...

MU Wins First Prize In Dr. P.C. Alexander Inter-University Impromptu English Elocution Competition...