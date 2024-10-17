'BEST Power Station To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market': Aaditya Thackeray Alleges CM Eknath Shinde Selling Off Key Mumbai Properties

Yuva Sena chief and former cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray | ANI

Yuva Sena chief and former cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray has made serious allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claiming that the state government is attempting to sell off key properties in Mumbai, including the BEST power station in Malabar Hill, an asphalt plant in Worli, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj market at Crawford Market

Thackeray asserted that while they do not oppose the redevelopment of Dharavi, any such plans must adhere to legal bidding processes.

During a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, on Thursday, Thackeray warned that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comes to power in the next four weeks, they will cancel “improper decisions” taken by the current administration.

Thackeray criticised the previous government's handling of municipal funds, noting a significant decline in fixed deposits since Shinde took power, and accused him of selling off Mumbai's assets along with the BJP.

He also challenged the government’s claim of implementing concrete roads after their election, questioning whether even a single concrete road had been constructed with the approximately ₹12,000 crore allocated to contractors.